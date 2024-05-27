ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39396 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100571 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143850 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243847 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172858 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222149 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

The largest number of clashes takes place in the Pokrovsk sector. Situation is tense - General Staff

The largest number of clashes takes place in the Pokrovsk sector. Situation is tense - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17089 views

The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the situation remains tense, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russian occupiers' onslaught.

The largest number of combat engagements today is taking place in the Pokrovske sector. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught of the Russian invaders and are taking active measures in some areas. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 13.00 on May 27, UNN reports

In the Pokrovsk sector, the number of hostile attacks has increased to eight since the beginning of the day. Combat actions are taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and near Netaylove. The situation is tense

- , the General Staff said in a statement.

In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor continues to direct assault actions towards the town of Lyptsi. Fighting is also taking place in the area of Vovchansk. In total, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out five attacks there. Slobozhanske and Vovchansk came under air strikes. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupants made another attempt to assault, the second in a day, near the village of Staromayorske. They received fire damage and retreated.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Our soldiers are giving the Russian invaders a worthy rebuff, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt their aggressive plans

- , the General Staff said.

Plus 1150 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses27.05.24, 07:34 • 57710 views

War
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising