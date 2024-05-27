The largest number of clashes takes place in the Pokrovsk sector. Situation is tense - General Staff

The largest number of combat engagements today is taking place in the Pokrovske sector. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught of the Russian invaders and are taking active measures in some areas. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 13.00 on May 27, UNN reports .

In the Pokrovsk sector, the number of hostile attacks has increased to eight since the beginning of the day. Combat actions are taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and near Netaylove. The situation is tense - , the General Staff said in a statement.

In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor continues to direct assault actions towards the town of Lyptsi. Fighting is also taking place in the area of Vovchansk. In total, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out five attacks there. Slobozhanske and Vovchansk came under air strikes. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupants made another attempt to assault, the second in a day, near the village of Staromayorske. They received fire damage and retreated.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Our soldiers are giving the Russian invaders a worthy rebuff, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt their aggressive plans - , the General Staff said.

Plus 1150 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses