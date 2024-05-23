The largest alcohol producer and state monopoly Ukrspyrt is on the verge of bankruptcy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39349 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100563 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148470 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243839 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172857 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148163 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75810 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110153 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35012 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48465 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84257 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243832 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208477 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221389 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25037 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110153 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112506 views
Actual
The largest alcohol producer and state monopoly Ukrspyrt is on the verge of bankruptcy

The largest alcohol producer and state monopoly Ukrspyrt is on the verge of bankruptcy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12984 views

Ukrspyrt, Ukraine's largest alcohol producer, has completely ceased production activities and has a multimillion-dollar debt to the state budget.

Since April 2023, the State Enterprise "Ukrspyrt", which is the largest in the Ukrainian market, has completely ceased production activities and has a multimillion-dollar debt to the state budget and other creditors. This is stated in the conclusions of the State Audit Service of Ukraine based on the results of the financial audit of the State Enterprise "Ukrspirt", UNN reports.

Details

In 2020, the demonopolization and reform of the alcohol industry began, according to which the state budget was to receive approximately UAH 5 billion.

The privatization of Ukrspyrt's places of business and alcohol storage was planned to be completed by 2021 in accordance with the Program for Reforming and Developing the Alcohol Industry for 2020-2023.

However, as of April 1, 2024, 8 enterprises belonging to the State Enterprise "Ukrspirt" remain unprivatized, which is why the company did not receive UAH 95.7 million of the planned privatization proceeds, which was to be paid by the winner of the auction at the book value of the property.

In addition, the company incurred more than UAH 70 million in additional costs for the maintenance of non-operating enterprises and lost assets worth UAH 5.2 million. This led to the fact that SOE "Ukrspirt" was unable to repay its overdue debts to the state budget and other creditors by the end of 2023.

Due to ineffective management decisions of the former management regarding the late implementation of the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the company also incurred unproductive costs of paying a fine of UAH 33 million. The total amount of identified deficiencies and violations in the use of the company's property and funds exceeded UAH 330 million.

Separately, the auditors draw attention to the fact that failure to fulfill its obligations to the budget and contractors (due to lack of working capital) will result in additional costs due to payment of penalties in the amount of UAH 29.3 million and, if the courts decide in favor of the plaintiffs in other cases, in the amount of UAH 8.4 million.

Recall

A former deputy director of a branch of the state-owned Ukrlichtravy will be tried for embezzling more than UAH 1.2 million from the state budget by abusing his position and overcharging a private company for corn seeds.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising