The Kyiv Defense Council considered the work of joint mobilization centers and educational institutions: what decisions were made

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128042 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132874 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218599 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163904 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159350 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145699 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196659 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105230 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 91302 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107964 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104806 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 79250 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 65337 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218606 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209347 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223022 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210704 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44340 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 65337 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154275 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153265 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157180 views
Actual
The Kyiv Defense Council considered the work of joint mobilization centers and educational institutions: what decisions were made

The Kyiv Defense Council considered the work of joint mobilization centers and educational institutions: what decisions were made

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20869 views

The Kyiv Defense Council has decided on the operation of mobilization centers and the organization of training. The main form of training will be face-to-face, provided there are shelters, and they also discussed providing schools with independent power sources.

At a meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council, they discussed ensuring the smooth operation of the joint  mobilization centers and the organization of the educational process in the city. In particular, it was decided that the main form of training will be full-time, subject to the availability of shelters. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA. 

Details 

Today's meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council reportedly addressed several important issues for the city. One of them is the organization and guarantee of continuous operation of the joint mobilization centers. 

"As a result of the review, the composition of the administrations of the centers was clarified, which will employ the most qualified personnel from representatives of the Kyiv City State Administration, district TCCs and JVs, district departments of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, and health departments to coordinate and control the work of doctors included in the military medical commissions," the KCSA said. 

Also, the working hours of the administration of the unified mobilization centers have been clarified to better ensure medical examinations. 

Attention was drawn to the effective work of military medical commissions to ensure round-the-clock medical examinations and guaranteed mobilization activities. 

In addition, they reportedly discussed the organization  of the educational process in the city's educational institutions this academic year. 

It is noted that by 08/30/2024, all educational institutions in Kyiv must report on fire safety preparedness.

 The important issue of organizing daily control and monitoring of educational institutions by law enforcement officers was also considered. Taking into account the national situation in the energy sector, the Defense Council raised the issue of providing all educational institutions with independent sources of electricity to ensure a continuous and high-quality educational process

- said KCSA.

The meeting also decided that the main form of education for all educational institutions will be full-time. But, in some cases, distance, mixed and other forms provided for by law may also be applied. The KCSA noted that the availability of shelters must be guaranteed for full-time education.  

Government approves the beginning and end of the school year in schools23.07.24, 13:36 • 26438 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

Contact us about advertising