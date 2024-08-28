The Kyiv Defense Council considered the work of joint mobilization centers and educational institutions: what decisions were made

At a meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council, they discussed ensuring the smooth operation of the joint mobilization centers and the organization of the educational process in the city. In particular, it was decided that the main form of training will be full-time, subject to the availability of shelters. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

Details

Today's meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council reportedly addressed several important issues for the city. One of them is the organization and guarantee of continuous operation of the joint mobilization centers.

"As a result of the review, the composition of the administrations of the centers was clarified, which will employ the most qualified personnel from representatives of the Kyiv City State Administration, district TCCs and JVs, district departments of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, and health departments to coordinate and control the work of doctors included in the military medical commissions," the KCSA said.

Also, the working hours of the administration of the unified mobilization centers have been clarified to better ensure medical examinations.

Attention was drawn to the effective work of military medical commissions to ensure round-the-clock medical examinations and guaranteed mobilization activities.

In addition, they reportedly discussed the organization of the educational process in the city's educational institutions this academic year.

It is noted that by 08/30/2024, all educational institutions in Kyiv must report on fire safety preparedness.

The important issue of organizing daily control and monitoring of educational institutions by law enforcement officers was also considered. Taking into account the national situation in the energy sector, the Defense Council raised the issue of providing all educational institutions with independent sources of electricity to ensure a continuous and high-quality educational process - said KCSA.

The meeting also decided that the main form of education for all educational institutions will be full-time. But, in some cases, distance, mixed and other forms provided for by law may also be applied. The KCSA noted that the availability of shelters must be guaranteed for full-time education.

Government approves the beginning and end of the school year in schools