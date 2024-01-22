ukenru
The kremlin knows nothing about Trump's plans to "quickly end" the war in Ukraine

The kremlin knows nothing about Trump's plans to "quickly end" the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24230 views

The kremlin said it was unclear how former US President Trump could quickly resolve the russian-Ukrainian war, despite his campaign promises.

The kremlin does not understand how Donald Trump can "quickly resolve the situation" and end the war between russia and Ukraine. This was stated by russian Presidential Press Secretary dmitry peskov, according to Russian media, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, russia has no idea how Trump plans to fulfill his campaign promises of a "quick end" to the war in Ukraine.

No, we have no idea how to do it

 - said peskov in response to a question about Trump's statements.  

He also emphasized that there was "no interaction" between russian diplomats and Trump on resolving the war in Ukraine.

Think first, speak later: Zelensky on Trump's statements on the imminent end of the war17.01.24, 17:58 • 27085 views

Context

Former US President Donald Trump, who plans to run for the next election, promises that if he does, he will end the war in Ukraine "very quickly." 

According to him, he gets along "very well" with russian president vladimir putin, so they will quickly agree on a solution to the situation. However, the former U.S. President has never voiced a specific plan of action.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv.  Zelenskyy emphasized that he would be happy to see the former US president in Kyiv - if Trump can end the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

