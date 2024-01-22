The kremlin knows nothing about Trump's plans to "quickly end" the war in Ukraine

The kremlin does not understand how Donald Trump can "quickly resolve the situation" and end the war between russia and Ukraine. This was stated by russian Presidential Press Secretary dmitry peskov, according to Russian media, UNN reports.

Details



According to him, russia has no idea how Trump plans to fulfill his campaign promises of a "quick end" to the war in Ukraine.

No, we have no idea how to do it - said peskov in response to a question about Trump's statements.

He also emphasized that there was "no interaction" between russian diplomats and Trump on resolving the war in Ukraine.

Context

Former US President Donald Trump, who plans to run for the next election, promises that if he does, he will end the war in Ukraine "very quickly."

According to him, he gets along "very well" with russian president vladimir putin, so they will quickly agree on a solution to the situation. However, the former U.S. President has never voiced a specific plan of action.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv. Zelenskyy emphasized that he would be happy to see the former US president in Kyiv - if Trump can end the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.