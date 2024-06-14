The Kremlin is increasingly involving irregular units in offensive operations in Ukraine - British intelligence

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43648 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140854 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232341 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169508 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162567 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216247 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202944 views

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44800 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48430 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41823 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105067 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100604 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232341 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216247 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216503 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100604 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105067 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157118 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159789 views
The Kremlin is increasingly involving irregular units in offensive operations in Ukraine - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34373 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense is increasingly centralizing command and control over irregulars, which likely makes it easier to use them in offensive operations in Ukraine, for which they are ill-suited, resulting in proportionately higher casualties than regular Russian units.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is increasingly centralizing command and control over irregular forces, which is likely to facilitate their use in offensive operations in Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the British Ministry of Defense intelligence, UNN reports .

Details

The report notes that in February 2023, the Russian military created a "volunteer corps" that united more than 20,000 mercenaries, reservists and former prisoners serving in numerous irregular units under a single system of management and control.

According to British intelligence, since the creation of the Volunteer Corps, irregulars have been increasingly used in offensive operations for which they are ill-suited. Russia's irregulars are mostly light infantry units that lack integrated artillery or air support, making them more vulnerable than Russia's regular forces.

Thus, over the past 9 months, Russian irregular units have experienced a proportionally higher level of losses than Russian regular units,

- the statement said.

russia may have broken through to the suburbs of Chasiv Yar: British intelligence analyzes the situation on the front line6/12/24, 1:36 PM • 27766 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World

