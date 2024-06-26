Kremlin does not recognise arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

The Kremlin considers the warrants of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the arrest of former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov absurd - Moscow declares non-recognition of the relevant jurisdiction. Writes UNN with reference to the Air Force and Russia.

The issuance of warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the arrest of former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, from Moscow's point of view, "has no legal basis.

We do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, we are not members of the relevant statute. And accordingly, we do not recognize these warrants – said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, the ICC pre-trial chamber issued arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov in connection with attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and harming civilians.

Also Peskov stated that the issued warrants regarding Shoigu and Gerasimov are "absurd", and recalled in this sense about the warrants that concerned Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the head of state, Maria Lvova-belova.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for President Putin and Children's Ombudsman Lvova-Belova, in connection with responsibility for a war crime in the form of illegal deportation of the population (children) and illegal displacement of the population (children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, writes Air Force.

Recall

The US Department of State supports international investigations of Russia's crimes in Ukraine, including arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for former Russian Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov for atrocities committed during the illegal invasion.

Earlier UNN reported that the European Union welcomed the decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and called on the participating countries of the ICC to fully cooperate