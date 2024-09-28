The journalist reported that the SBU detained an official of Energoatom on a bribe of UAH 100,000

ukenru
11:19 PM • 99213 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 107182 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172976 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 141020 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 144983 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 139729 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185029 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112135 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175283 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104777 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 46825 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114682 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 66319 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 72740 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 40028 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172996 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185040 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191425 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143465 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143313 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139263 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156058 views
The journalist reported that the SBU detained an official of Energoatom on a bribe of UAH 100,000

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20318 views

According to journalist Yuriy Nikolov, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Skopych, director of control and audit at Energoatom, while he was receiving a bribe of 100,000 UAH.

On September 28, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Skopych, an official of the state-owned Energoatom company, while he was handing over a bribe of UAH 100,000. This was reported by investigative journalist and co-founder of the Nashi Hroshi project Yuriy Nikolov, UNN reports.

Details

Nikolov said that the detainee holds the position of Director of Control and Audit at Energoatom.

According to him, the SBU detained the official in Kyiv, "near the company's office on Gogolivska Street, for a bribe of 100,000 hryvnias, which he demanded for a mess with fuel supplies".

Recall

The NABU exposed a deputy prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region on receiving a $40,000 bribe. The official demanded money for changing the jurisdiction, canceling the seizure of property and avoiding criminal liability.

Ex-deputy energy minister's case: Hale's associates also remanded in custody with bail12.08.24, 20:29 • 30894 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv

