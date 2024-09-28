The journalist reported that the SBU detained an official of Energoatom on a bribe of UAH 100,000

On September 28, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Skopych, an official of the state-owned Energoatom company, while he was handing over a bribe of UAH 100,000. This was reported by investigative journalist and co-founder of the Nashi Hroshi project Yuriy Nikolov, UNN reports.

Details

Nikolov said that the detainee holds the position of Director of Control and Audit at Energoatom.

According to him, the SBU detained the official in Kyiv, "near the company's office on Gogolivska Street, for a bribe of 100,000 hryvnias, which he demanded for a mess with fuel supplies".

Recall

The NABU exposed a deputy prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region on receiving a $40,000 bribe. The official demanded money for changing the jurisdiction, canceling the seizure of property and avoiding criminal liability.

