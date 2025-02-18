Joining the European Union is a sovereign right of Ukraine, and the Kremlin will not dictate to Kyiv how it should approach this issue.

This was stated by the press secretary of Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Answering the question whether Ukraine will ever be able to join the EU, the spokesperson noted that this is the sovereign right of any country.

We are talking about integration and economic integration processes. And here, of course, no one can dictate anything to any country, and we are not going to do so - Peskov said.

At the same time, he said, Russia's attitude to Ukraine's accession to NATO is different.

Of course, there is a completely different position on security issues related to defense or military alliances - Putin's spokesman emphasized.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the legal aspects related to the “legitimacy” of the head of the Ukrainian state, said Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.