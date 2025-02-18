ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

The issue of joining the EU is Ukraine's sovereign right - Kremlin

The issue of joining the EU is Ukraine's sovereign right - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

Peskov said that joining the EU is Ukraine's sovereign right, and Russia will not prevent it. At the same time, the Kremlin's position on Ukraine's accession to NATO remains negative.

Joining the European Union is a sovereign right of Ukraine, and the Kremlin will not dictate to Kyiv how it should approach this issue.

This was stated by the press secretary of Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Answering the question whether Ukraine will ever be able to join the EU, the spokesperson noted that this is the sovereign right of any country.

We are talking about integration and economic integration processes. And here, of course, no one can dictate anything to any country, and we are not going to do so

- Peskov said.

At the same time, he said, Russia's attitude to Ukraine's accession to NATO is different.

Of course, there is a completely different position on security issues related to defense or military alliances

- Putin's spokesman emphasized.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the legal aspects related to the “legitimacy” of the head of the Ukrainian state, said Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

