The invaders launched five strikes on the estuary: a grom-E1 missile and four bombs

The invaders struck the estuary five times - with a grom-E1 missile and four UMPB D-30 cm bombs. This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

According to him, so far it is known about 8 wounded, 3 damaged houses and 3 damaged administrative buildings.

Work at the scene continues.

Invaders shelled the estuary: at least 8 people were injured