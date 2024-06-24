In the " LPR " stopped Court decisions on debt collection from enterprises for eight years, 13 teachers from the Russian Federation will come to work in the occupied Luhansk region – one of them is a physical education teacher, hygiene products and food were brought to the liberated villages. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

The Kremlin has put into effect a law on the introduction until January 1, 2026 of a moratorium on the compulsory collection of debts from state-owned enterprises of the so-called "LPR", which arose before September 30, 2022., - the message says.

Details

It is noted that enforcement documents on the recovery of funds are not subject to enforcement. Russia didn't seem to be there. Issues accumulated during 2014-2022 will be resolved outside the legal framework.

The RMA also reported that 13 teachers from the territory of the Russian Federation will work in schools in the occupied Luhansk region, starting from September 1.

These are the so-called"zemstvo teachers". They were collected, in particular, from barkostostan, Astrakhan, and the Chechen Republic. Two of them will teach in primary schools, and another will be a physical education teacher. There was no place for them at home – they were arranged in the "LPR". They turned a blind eye to the quality of the future educational process, - noted in the RMA.

Addition

"Residents of de-occupied settlements were given hygiene kits and food from charitable organizations on Sunday. The working group of the Krasnorechensk military administration visited Novolyubovka, Nevsky, and Makeyevka. Local residents were also asked to evacuate, as the situation around these villages is tense," said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

So, the invaders again hit Nevsky Prospekt with multiple launch rocket systems. From mortars and artillery – on Kuzemovka, Stelmakhovka, Nevsky, Makeyevka. In particular, 79 mortar attacks were recorded in this sector of the front during the day.

18 times the Russians attacked near Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka, in the Serebryansky forest.

The confirmed total losses of the enemy in the Kupyansky and Limansky directions in the personnel amount to 167 people killed and wounded. Several other invaders were captured. A tank, a cannon, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and 79 enemy UAVs were destroyed. Two artillery systems, three armored vehicles and two cars of the invaders were damaged.

The invaders opened recruitment to fake universities in the occupied territories