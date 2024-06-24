ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The invaders imposed a moratorium on compulsory debt collection from state-owned enterprises in the occupied Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

The invaders imposed a moratorium on compulsory debt collection from state-owned enterprises in the occupied Luhansk region until 2026.

The invaders imposed a moratorium on compulsory debt collection from state-owned enterprises in the occupied Luhansk region

In the " LPR " stopped Court decisions on debt collection from enterprises for eight years, 13 teachers from the Russian Federation will come to work in the occupied Luhansk region – one of them is a physical education teacher, hygiene products and food were brought to the liberated villages. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

The Kremlin has put into effect a law on the introduction until January 1, 2026 of a moratorium on the compulsory collection of debts from state-owned enterprises of the so-called "LPR", which arose before September 30, 2022.,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that enforcement documents on the recovery of funds are not subject to enforcement. Russia didn't seem to be there. Issues accumulated during 2014-2022 will be resolved outside the legal framework.

The RMA also reported that 13 teachers from the territory of the Russian Federation will work in schools in the occupied Luhansk region, starting from September 1.

These are the so-called"zemstvo teachers". They were collected, in particular, from barkostostan, Astrakhan, and the Chechen Republic. Two of them will teach in primary schools, and another will be a physical education teacher. There was no place for them at home – they were arranged in the "LPR". They turned a blind eye to the quality of the future educational process,

- noted in the RMA.

Addition

"Residents of de-occupied settlements were given hygiene kits and food from charitable organizations on Sunday. The working group of the Krasnorechensk military administration visited Novolyubovka, Nevsky, and Makeyevka. Local residents were also asked to evacuate, as the situation around these villages is tense," said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

So, the invaders again hit Nevsky Prospekt with multiple launch rocket systems. From mortars and artillery – on Kuzemovka, Stelmakhovka, Nevsky, Makeyevka. In particular, 79 mortar attacks were recorded in this sector of the front during the day.

18 times the Russians attacked near Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka, in the Serebryansky forest.

The confirmed total losses of the enemy in the Kupyansky and Limansky directions in the personnel amount to 167 people killed and wounded. Several other invaders were captured. A tank, a cannon, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and 79 enemy UAVs were destroyed. Two artillery systems, three armored vehicles and two cars of the invaders were damaged.

The invaders opened recruitment to fake universities in the occupied territories

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar