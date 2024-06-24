ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The invaders opened recruitment to fake universities in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111419 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, russians have started actively recruiting students to a network of 29 fake universities, where education is free, but diplomas have no legal force.

The invaders opened recruitment to fake universities in the occupied territories

In the occupied territory, the russians began recruiting students to fake universities.  this is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

The occupation authorities have started actively recruiting students to a network of fake universities in the temporarily occupied territories.

In total, there are 29 "universities" in the occupied territories, where training takes place free of charge, but the received diplomas have zero legal force.

Most of these institutions have a small number of students, the vast majority of whom are state employees, who are driven there for  "advanced training".

Admission to such" universities " does not require passing exams, but is considered only based on the results of an interview, which leads to the fact that almost everyone is accepted. However, the classrooms remain half-empty, which indicates the aimlessness of this initiative.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

