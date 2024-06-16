$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16766 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The invaders attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery: 2 people were wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37328 views

On June 16, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, wounding two civilians and damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, and infrastructure.

The invaders attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery: 2 people were wounded

On June 16, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with various types of weapons and injured two people. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities were shelled . This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Throughout the day, Nikopol district was under attack by Russian troops. The area was attacked by kamikaze drones, ammunition was dropped from UAVs, and heavy artillery was fired upon,

- the statement reads.

Details

Two people were injured - a 60-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. Both of them have shrapnel wounds and have been provided with all the necessary assistance. They will be treated at home.

The enemy attacked Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities. They targeted the infrastructure of the region.

A nine-story residential building, four private houses, a country house, and a car were damaged. A two-story building that was not in use was also damaged.

In other settlements of Dnipropetrovs'k region, it was quiet.

Recall

A fire broke out in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of hostile shelling , damaging 10 private houses, 4 outbuildings, gas pipelines and a power line.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Nikopol, Ukraine
