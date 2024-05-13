The "horse move" was successful: EVA customers donated almost UAH 4.5 million for cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82322 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107569 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150408 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154424 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40818 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59239 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224651 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82335 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59239 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
The "horse move" was successful: EVA customers donated almost UAH 4.5 million for cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55813 views

EVA stores and the HEROYCAR charity project raised more than UAH 4.4 million from thousands of Ukrainians to purchase powerful off-road vehicles and improve air defense for the military, exceeding their initial goal.

EVA stores, the team of the HEROYCAR charity project and thousands of conscious Ukrainians have completed the "Horseback Ride" collection for pickup trucks for defenders: the most active donor managed to make as many as 50 transfers, UNN reports.

From March 21 to May 8, customers of EVA stores had the opportunity to add donations to their checks for pickup trucks for the military. Thanks to the indifference and generosity of Ukrainians, the results of the initiative exceeded the organizers' initial goal by almost a million hryvnias. Thus, the funds raised and transferred to the team of the HEROYCAR charity project  will be enough not only for 15 off-road vehicles for the Third Separate Assault Brigade, but also for several powerful vehicles for the air defense forces to improve the protection of our skies. 

"We are extremely grateful to our regular partner, EVA chain of stores, and all the sensitive and patriotic people who supported this important collection. We understand that in these difficult times, when Ukrainians are distributing donations among a huge number of causes, sharing any amount they can is a serious move, a knight's move. That is why we are proud of each and every person who joined this great charitable cause!" commented Elena Zubareva, Head of PR at HEROYCAR.

"The fundraisers for cars for the military that we hold with the team of the HEROYCAR charity project usually find a very active response. Everyone understands how important reliable transportation is at the front. But this time we had a client who managed to make as many as 50 transfers in a month and a half. The record one-time donation amounted to over UAH 3100.  In total, almost 498 ,000 people joined the collection. The total amount raised is UAH 4,461,857, while at the beginning it was planned to raise UAH 3.6 million for 15 pickup trucks" shared the results Oleksandra Hnatyk, Head of PR at EVA.

A horse is not the main piece in chess, but it can help to win a game. We hope that the war horses that the HEROYCAR team will buy for the military with the funds raised will help bring the Victory closer.

Detailed information about the results of the work and assistance of the HEROYCAR charity project team can be found on the official website https://carforhero.com/ 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

