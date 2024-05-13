The "horse move" was successful: EVA customers donated almost UAH 4.5 million for cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

EVA stores, the team of the HEROYCAR charity project and thousands of conscious Ukrainians have completed the "Horseback Ride" collection for pickup trucks for defenders: the most active donor managed to make as many as 50 transfers, UNN reports.

From March 21 to May 8, customers of EVA stores had the opportunity to add donations to their checks for pickup trucks for the military. Thanks to the indifference and generosity of Ukrainians, the results of the initiative exceeded the organizers' initial goal by almost a million hryvnias. Thus, the funds raised and transferred to the team of the HEROYCAR charity project will be enough not only for 15 off-road vehicles for the Third Separate Assault Brigade, but also for several powerful vehicles for the air defense forces to improve the protection of our skies.

"We are extremely grateful to our regular partner, EVA chain of stores, and all the sensitive and patriotic people who supported this important collection. We understand that in these difficult times, when Ukrainians are distributing donations among a huge number of causes, sharing any amount they can is a serious move, a knight's move. That is why we are proud of each and every person who joined this great charitable cause!" commented Elena Zubareva, Head of PR at HEROYCAR.

"The fundraisers for cars for the military that we hold with the team of the HEROYCAR charity project usually find a very active response. Everyone understands how important reliable transportation is at the front. But this time we had a client who managed to make as many as 50 transfers in a month and a half. The record one-time donation amounted to over UAH 3100. In total, almost 498 ,000 people joined the collection. The total amount raised is UAH 4,461,857, while at the beginning it was planned to raise UAH 3.6 million for 15 pickup trucks" shared the results Oleksandra Hnatyk, Head of PR at EVA.

A horse is not the main piece in chess, but it can help to win a game. We hope that the war horses that the HEROYCAR team will buy for the military with the funds raised will help bring the Victory closer.

Detailed information about the results of the work and assistance of the HEROYCAR charity project team can be found on the official website https://carforhero.com/