The Head of Naftogaz of Ukraine told how they are preparing for the new heating season

Naftogaz of Ukraine Group is actively preparing to increase gas and oil production, planning to reach 15 billion cubic meters of gas and increase oil production by 2 million tons this year. This was stated by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Preparations for the heating season have already begun. Local authorities are also working at the appropriate level. They have to prepare local networks, Teplocomunenergo - Chernyshov says.

According to him, Naftogaz Group is properly preparing, using its competencies at the facilities under its management and ownership.

We are increasing gas production. This year we plan to reach or come close to the total production of about 15 billion cubic meters by state-owned companies. This is enough to supply all segments of the population, all households and all consumers - Chernyshov noted.

He noted that Naftogaz of Ukraine will increase oil production by about 2 million tons this year.

Recall

In April 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 8 billion to the state budget of Ukraine, which amounted to 11.5% of the total tax revenues for that month.