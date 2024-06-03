The Russian state Rights Foundation, which allegedly deals with the "right to protect", has spent millions of euros to finance propaganda in Europe. This is reported by the Guardian, referring to internal documents of the Foundation obtained by the Danish public broadcaster DR from a source in European intelligence, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that this fund finances propaganda sites aimed at Europeans. He also helped finance the defense of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout and FSB officer Vadim Krasikov, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Chechen field commander. In addition, it is reported that. Former Russian intelligence agents worked for the foundation.

The publication writes that local partners of this fund received millions of state subsidies from European countries where the fund has branches.

Back in 2020, the Estonian intelligence service called The Law Fund a "pseudo-system of legal protection", which "is a fund of operations of influence".

The documents also say that the Rights Foundation spent hundreds of thousands of euros to support websites that allegedly fought against "Russophobia" and contributed to the "protection of the Russian language" in Europe.

addition

The fund is the financial activity of the online portal golos, which mainly criticizes the president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage, the article notes. At the same time, Deputy Editor-in-chief of Golos Yuriy Andreichenko denied to the Guardian that the site received money from the law Fund or had any ties to Russia.

The law Fund was founded in 2012 and was supported by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the federal agency Rossotrudnichestvo.

In the Czech Republic, several Russians beat up Ukrainian volotens