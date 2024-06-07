The government removes barriers to import and installation of power equipment, offers soft loans

Due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, the government removes barriers to the import and installation of energy equipment. This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during the telethon "United news", reports UNN.

Details

Together with the Parliament, we are working on the abolition of import duties and VAT for everything that generates and stores electricity. We are preparing a decision on the priority of Customs passage for such goods Prime Minister Denis Shmygal

The head of government also announced the launch of a program of concessional lending for small and medium-sized businesses. These are loans at 5-9% for all power equipment. In addition, the National Bank will recommend that banks should not exceed the discount rate of 13.5% on loans for energy needs.

For citizens, according to him, there will be a loan program at 0%. Loans up to 480 thousand UAH for a period of 5 years. About UAH 600 million is provided for this purpose.

