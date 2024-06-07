ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
The government removes barriers to import and installation of power equipment, offers soft loans

The government removes barriers to import and installation of power equipment, offers soft loans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22124 views

The government cancels import duties and VAT on energy equipment, launches a program of concessional lending for enterprises to purchase energy equipment and offers citizens loans at 0% in the amount of up to UAH 480,000 for the purchase of energy equipment.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, the government removes barriers to the import and installation of energy equipment. This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during the telethon "United news", reports UNN.

Details

Together with the Parliament, we are working on the abolition of import duties and VAT for everything that generates and stores electricity. We are preparing a decision on the priority of Customs passage for such goods

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal

The head of government also announced the launch of a program of concessional lending for small and medium-sized businesses. These are loans at 5-9% for all power equipment. In addition, the National Bank will recommend that banks should not exceed the discount rate of 13.5% on loans for energy needs.

For citizens, according to him, there will be a loan program at 0%. Loans up to 480 thousand UAH for a period of 5 years. About UAH 600 million is provided for this purpose.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

