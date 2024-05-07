The Government has canceled restrictions on payments for imports of goods and services

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has canceled restrictions on payments for imports of goods and services. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

We are canceling Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 153, which limited payments for imports of goods and services - Shmyhal said.

For example, the Cabinet of Ministers repealed Resolution No. 153, which limited payments for imports of goods and services.

"This is something that is very important for business. This liberalization will open up new opportunities for Ukrainian entrepreneurs to enter new markets, strengthen Ukrainian exports, create new projects and new jobs in Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, this decision of the Government is part of a broader deregulation policy. More than a thousand permits, licenses and certificates that regulate the interaction between the state and business have already been reviewed.

"Some will be completely canceled, some will be simplified, some will be digitized. We are constantly working on this," Shmyhal emphasized.

Denys emphasized that our country's defense capability directly depends on how strong our economy is. Ukrainian business is the basis for recovery, development and success today.

"That is why we have two global objectives in our economic policy. The first is business support programs and stimulating economic activity. The second is to create a business climate where entrepreneurs can realize all their capabilities and ambitions," the Prime Minister said.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada supported as a basis the draft law No. 11084, which provides for the creation of a "white business club" to simplify relations with the tax authorities.