Government adopted decisions for defense-industrial complex - it will affect underground production

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The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted decisions for the defense-industrial complex. In particular, regarding underground production, VAT, and duties on imported components. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on social media on October 22, UNN writes.

The government has adopted a number of decisions for the defense-industrial complex - Koretskyi wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, these concern:

first — involving private businesses in the construction of underground production facilities for defense needs. In practice, this means that, starting today, private companies can build such facilities and later lease or sell them to enterprises that directly manufacture weapons. This will simplify and increase the amount of space needed, especially against the backdrop of the intensification of Russian strikes;

second — a mechanism has been introduced whereby components for the production of weapons paid for by international partners can be imported exempt from import duties and VAT.

"It is very important that, for businesses, we are simplifying and reducing by several times the procedure for inspecting and customs-clearing goods through a 'single window'," Koretskyi said.

In Ukraine, preferential loans for the defense industry have been expanded to UAH 500 million