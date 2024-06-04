The government approved the procedure for paying a lump sum allowance in the event of the death of a police officer

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38721 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100491 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148415 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243781 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172840 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164387 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75501 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110107 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34749 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48194 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83731 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234380 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221369 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38721 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24892 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110107 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112493 views
The government approved the procedure for paying a lump sum allowance in the event of the death of a police officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18456 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for assigning and paying one-time monetary assistance in case of death or disability of a police officer.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for assigning and paying one-time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police officer. This was announced by the government's representative in Parliament Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Approved, in accordance with part three of Article 97 of the law of Ukraine "on the National Police", the procedure for assigning and paying one - time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police officer," Melnichuk wrote.

According to him, the procedure defines the mechanism for assigning and paying one-time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police central police management body, territorial (including interregional) bodies of the National Police, institutions, institutions of professional (vocational and technical) education with specific training conditions related to the field of national police management, police officers, in particular:

  • cadets; 
  • students of higher education institutions with specific training conditions that train police officers; 
  • police officers who were seconded to state bodies, institutions and organizations with remaining in the police service, but with dismissal from their current position with subsequent appointment to positions in accordance with the list of positions that can be replaced by police officers in state bodies, institutions and organizations

Addition

On the third of October 2023, the law on strengthening the social protection of military personnel, police officers and certain other persons (No. 3379-IX) came into force.

Anna Murashko

Politics
