The government approved the procedure for paying a lump sum allowance in the event of the death of a police officer

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for assigning and paying one-time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police officer. This was announced by the government's representative in Parliament Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Approved, in accordance with part three of Article 97 of the law of Ukraine "on the National Police", the procedure for assigning and paying one - time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police officer," Melnichuk wrote.

According to him, the procedure defines the mechanism for assigning and paying one-time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police central police management body, territorial (including interregional) bodies of the National Police, institutions, institutions of professional (vocational and technical) education with specific training conditions related to the field of national police management, police officers, in particular:

cadets;

students of higher education institutions with specific training conditions that train police officers;

police officers who were seconded to state bodies, institutions and organizations with remaining in the police service, but with dismissal from their current position with subsequent appointment to positions in accordance with the list of positions that can be replaced by police officers in state bodies, institutions and organizations

Addition

On the third of October 2023, the law on strengthening the social protection of military personnel, police officers and certain other persons (No. 3379-IX) came into force.