The Government approved more than thirty billion hryvnias of subventions for community development

The government has approved a mechanism for distributing additional subventions to communities in the amount of UAH 33.4 billion. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

We approved the mechanism for distributing additional subventions to communities in the amount of UAH 33.4 billion. This is a substantial amount that will help local authorities to fulfill all the necessary expenditures for the sustainability and development of our country. - Shmyhal said.

Details

Denys Shmyhal noted that support will be provided to communities in two stages.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the funds are allocated primarily to those communities that need it most. Namely, to communities from the de-occupied territories and territories where hostilities are still ongoing.

