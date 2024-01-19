The Government approved more than thirty billion hryvnias of subventions for community development
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian government has approved a mechanism for distributing additional subventions to communities in the amount of UAH 33.4 billion. The funds will be provided in two stages, with priority given to communities in the de-occupied and conflict-affected regions.
The government has approved a mechanism for distributing additional subventions to communities in the amount of UAH 33.4 billion. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.
We approved the mechanism for distributing additional subventions to communities in the amount of UAH 33.4 billion. This is a substantial amount that will help local authorities to fulfill all the necessary expenditures for the sustainability and development of our country.
Details
Denys Shmyhal noted that support will be provided to communities in two stages.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the funds are allocated primarily to those communities that need it most. Namely, to communities from the de-occupied territories and territories where hostilities are still ongoing.
Ukraine has implemented three of the four EU recommendations and is preparing for membership19.01.24, 19:59 • 104040 views
Optional
Earlier it was reported that starting next month Ukrposhta will be allowed to sell medicines in post offices in the de-occupied and frontline territories. The pilot project called Ukrposhta-Liky will start on the first of the month.