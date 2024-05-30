German government called EU to quickly agree on negotiating framework for Ukraine

Ukraine, according to the German government, has implemented all reform requirements for the start of talks on joining the European Union, tagesschau reports, UNN writes.

"From the federal government's point of view, Ukraine meets all the requirements to be able to open EU accession negotiations in June. We are therefore pushing for all member states to quickly agree on the negotiating framework," German minister of state for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann said when asked by the DPA news agency.

This is a prerequisite for the start of negotiations and must be adopted unanimously by the 27 EU member states.

