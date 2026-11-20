Over the past day, November 19, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized another 2,150 Russian military personnel. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,633,130 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian command, Russian occupiers also lost a significant amount of military equipment over the past day. In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or damaged one tank, 32 armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, four multiple-launch rocket systems, and one air defense system.

In addition, the Russian army lost 738 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 369 vehicles and fuel trucks, three pieces of special equipment, and two ground robotic systems.

The Russian army’s total losses have exceeded 1.6 million personnel

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 12,485 tanks, 25,860 armored combat vehicles, 52,574 artillery systems, 2,288 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,765 air defense systems.

Ukrainian troops have also destroyed 452 Russian aircraft, 356 helicopters, 614,346 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5,196 cruise missiles.

The General Staff emphasizes that data on the enemy’s losses continues to be уточнювати.

It is worth noting that personnel losses include not only those killed, but also wounded service members and other categories of losses.

After the destruction of the Crimean Bridge, the "Novorossiya" highway became even deadlier for the occupiers — ATESH