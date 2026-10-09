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The "Game of Thrones" star revealed how the new Harry Potter series will surprise viewers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6688 views

Kit Harington praised HBO's attention to J.K. Rowling's books. The first season is scheduled for late 2026.

The "Game of Thrones" star revealed how the new Harry Potter series will surprise viewers

British actor Kit Harington, known for his role as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones," shared his impressions of HBO's new adaptation of "Harry Potter." According to him, the creators of the series are paying special attention to the source material and striving to convey the atmosphere of J.K. Rowling's books as faithfully as possible. Irish News reports this, citing the Press Association, writes UNN.

Details

Harington, who was cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in the second season, praised the team's approach to adapting the famous book series.

The actor believes that the new project could pleasantly surprise fans, as the creators are trying to recreate the book's world in considerably greater detail than the format of feature films allowed.

What is known about the new series

The new adaptation of "Harry Potter" is expected to explore in greater detail events from the books that were not fully included in the original films. Each season will be dedicated to a separate installment in the story of the young wizard.

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The first season is scheduled for late 2026. Harington is expected to appear in the second season as Gilderoy Lockhart – a self-absorbed writer and future Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts.

For the actor, this will mark a return to a major fantasy television project following the worldwide success of "Game of Thrones."

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Stepan Haftko

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