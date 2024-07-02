The funded pension system will not start working in the next 10-15 years - representative of the Social Policy Committee

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 69160 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 77563 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98292 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177110 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222765 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137282 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365112 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180867 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149167 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197668 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 69160 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 63936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 77563 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 78845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98292 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6290 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9962 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14376 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35613 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37349 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The funded pension system will not start working in the next 10-15 years - representative of the Social Policy Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59629 views

Ukraine is not ready to introduce a funded pension system now due to the lack of clear legislation and an underdeveloped stock market, and it will not start working in the next 10-15 years.

The funded pension system will not start working in the next 10-15 years - representative of the Social Policy Committee

The funded pension system in Ukraine is not yet ready for implementation, as it is necessary to ensure clear legislation and stock market development. This was stated by Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, MP, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy, on KIEV24, UNN reports.

Ukraine is not ready for the introduction of a funded pension system. The funded system proposed by the Verkhovna Rada stated that 1.5% would be paid by the state and 1-2% would be paid by the employer

- says Tsymbaliuk.

According to him, in this way, a person will have real money, apart from the solidarity system, no earlier than 20 years old, but there are certain conditions.

In order for the funded system to work, we need a real stock market so that the funds that will be kept in people's private accounts can be invested by buying back shares, placing them in other stock markets, and earning a profit. Even if such a law is adopted, we need to know the "clear rules of the game" and remember that it will not work for the next 10-15 years

- He emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine is currently working on changes to the PAYG pension systemto make it more balanced and fair.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40