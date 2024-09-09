The Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's Chargé d'Affaires: a strong warning about missile deliveries to Russia

Iran's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine, Shahryar Amouzegar, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and warned in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations, UNN reports .

On September 9, Charge d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to express Ukraine's deep concern over reports of Iran's possible supply of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation - the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

It is noted that the Iranian diplomat was given the relevant commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine of September 7 and “a warning was expressed in a harsh manner that confirmation of the fact that Iran supplied ballistic weapons to the aggressor state would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

Context

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 7, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8, it was reported that Iranian MP Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports of Tehran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.