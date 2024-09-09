ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 12:46 AM
March 1, 01:45 AM
March 1, 02:54 AM
March 1, 03:40 AM
March 1, 04:00 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
08:56 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
The Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's Chargé d'Affaires: a strong warning about missile deliveries to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25921 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires over possible ballistic missile deliveries to Russia. The Iranian diplomat was given a stern warning about the devastating consequences for relations if this fact is confirmed.

Iran's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine, Shahryar Amouzegar, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and warned in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations, UNN reports .

On September 9, Charge d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to express Ukraine's deep concern over reports of Iran's possible supply of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation

- the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

It is noted that the Iranian diplomat was given the relevant commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine of September 7 and “a warning was expressed in a harsh manner that confirmation of the fact that Iran supplied ballistic weapons to the aggressor state would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

Context

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 7, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8, it was reported that Iranian MP Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports of Tehran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

