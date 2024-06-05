The flag of Ukraine was raised again on The Kosciuszko mound in Krakow. The police took up the investigation of the removal of the flag

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38430 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100466 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143758 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172837 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164387 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148159 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75421 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110090 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34648 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48058 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83523 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243769 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234370 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221359 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38430 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24808 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30218 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112483 views
Actual
The flag of Ukraine was raised again on The Kosciuszko mound in Krakow. The police took up the investigation of the removal of the flag

The flag of Ukraine was raised again on The Kosciuszko mound in Krakow. The police took up the investigation of the removal of the flag

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18018 views

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian flag was again hung on The Kosciuszko mound in Krakow, Poland, after it was removed the day before by a infamous Polish MP. The police began investigating the case.

At the middle, 5 chervnya, the Ukrainian ensign again appeared on the Kosciuszka mound in the Polish city of Krakow, in addition, the scandalous Polish deputy Grzegorz Brown broke through earlier.  An hour later, the police in Krakow took the materials from the police and handed over the plan to the prosecutor's office. About UNN povidomly iz posilannam on Wiadomosci.

Details

On Wednesday morning, Lesser Poland Voivode Krzysztof Jan Klenar and Chairman of the Kosciuszko mound committee professor Piotr Dobos again hung the Ukrainian flag on a pole at the top of the Krakow mound.

The symbolic ceremony was also attended by the consul of Ukraine in Krakow Vyacheslav Voynarovsky. The blue and yellow flag was hung next to the red and white flag of Poland.

President of the Kosciuszko Kurgan committee  Piotr Dobosh recalled that the decision to place the Ukrainian flag "was made unanimously after the beginning of Russian aggression against this country.

Lesser Poland Voivode Krzysztof Jan Klenar stressed that the Ukrainian flag "was hung out for a noble cause, it should not be attacked, it should not cause any harm.

"Upon the incident involving Mr. Brown, the governor's services prepared relevant documents and filed a police report. Information about the incident will also be transmitted to the relevant parliamentary committees," Klenchar added.

Police intervened in the case "after receiving reports of flag theft and property damage" on Tuesday morning.

We conducted a visual inspection of the scene and recorded evidence. We are assessing the circumstances of the incident. The evidence will be handed over to the prosecutor's office for a legal assessment of the case

- said the press secretary of the Krakow police Piotr Spech.

Recall

Controversial Polish MP Grzegorz Braun tore down the flag of Ukraine on The Kosciuszko mound in Krakow, which, in his opinion, was in the wrong place.

Brown has previously been involved in a scandal. In December of last year, he used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the Hanukkah menorah in the Sejm.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising