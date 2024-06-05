The flag of Ukraine was raised again on The Kosciuszko mound in Krakow. The police took up the investigation of the removal of the flag

At the middle, 5 chervnya, the Ukrainian ensign again appeared on the Kosciuszka mound in the Polish city of Krakow, in addition, the scandalous Polish deputy Grzegorz Brown broke through earlier. An hour later, the police in Krakow took the materials from the police and handed over the plan to the prosecutor's office. About UNN povidomly iz posilannam on Wiadomosci.

Details

On Wednesday morning, Lesser Poland Voivode Krzysztof Jan Klenar and Chairman of the Kosciuszko mound committee professor Piotr Dobos again hung the Ukrainian flag on a pole at the top of the Krakow mound.

The symbolic ceremony was also attended by the consul of Ukraine in Krakow Vyacheslav Voynarovsky. The blue and yellow flag was hung next to the red and white flag of Poland.

President of the Kosciuszko Kurgan committee Piotr Dobosh recalled that the decision to place the Ukrainian flag "was made unanimously after the beginning of Russian aggression against this country.

Lesser Poland Voivode Krzysztof Jan Klenar stressed that the Ukrainian flag "was hung out for a noble cause, it should not be attacked, it should not cause any harm.

"Upon the incident involving Mr. Brown, the governor's services prepared relevant documents and filed a police report. Information about the incident will also be transmitted to the relevant parliamentary committees," Klenchar added.

Police intervened in the case "after receiving reports of flag theft and property damage" on Tuesday morning.

We conducted a visual inspection of the scene and recorded evidence. We are assessing the circumstances of the incident. The evidence will be handed over to the prosecutor's office for a legal assessment of the case - said the press secretary of the Krakow police Piotr Spech.

Recall

Controversial Polish MP Grzegorz Braun tore down the flag of Ukraine on The Kosciuszko mound in Krakow, which, in his opinion, was in the wrong place.

Brown has previously been involved in a scandal. In December of last year, he used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the Hanukkah menorah in the Sejm.