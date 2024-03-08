$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first tranche of aid to Ukraine in the amount of 4.5 billion euros will be received in March - Vice President of the European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22555 views

Ukraine will receive €4.5 billion from the EU in March and €1.5 billion in April as the first tranches of the Ukraine Facility program.

The first tranche of aid to Ukraine in the amount of 4.5 billion euros will be received in March - Vice President of the European Commission

Ukraine will receive the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility in March. Ukraine will receive the second tranche of 1.5 billion euros in April, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

"I would like to note that we are finalizing the mechanism of support for Ukraine, which is called the Ukraine Facility. We have developed it for 4 years and we believe that this mechanism will provide a predictable and predictable financial flow within the framework of financing Ukraine, starting this year and until 2027, totaling 50 billion euros. I can say that the first tranche of this assistance will be disbursed in March. It will amount to EUR 4.5 billion, and soon, in April, it will be followed by EUR 1.5 billion," Dombrovskis said.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal saidthat Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of the €4.5 billion Ukraine Facility in March. Also, the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of $900 million is expected in the second half of March.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

