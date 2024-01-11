ukenru
The first meeting of the coalition for demining of Ukraine took place in Lithuania

The first meeting of the coalition for demining of Ukraine took place in Lithuania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28342 views

The first meeting of the mine action coalition to coordinate support for Ukraine was held in Lithuania, with more than 20 countries participating.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania hosted the first meeting of the partners of the Lithuanian-led coalition for demining Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

This is the first working meeting to clarify Ukraine's mine action needs and the specific contribution of each coalition partner state

- Vaidotas Urbelis, director of defense policy at the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, said .

According to him, in addition to Lithuania and Ukraine, representatives of 19 countries participated in the meeting in person, and six more countries joined remotely.

"This testifies to the unity of the partner states, which seek not only to respond to immediate needs, but also to support the long-term development of Ukraine's demining capacity," he said.

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea

Addendum

The purpose of the Ukraine Mine Action Coalition is to unite and coordinate existing and future support for Ukraine in the field of mine action from donor countries.

In addition, a support fund will be created to achieve the coalition's goals, including the purchase of tools and equipment for demining Ukrainian territory.

The Lithuanian-led coalition will assist Ukraine in both combat and humanitarian demining.

Recall

An Armtrac 400 demining machine exploded on a mine in Kharkiv region while clearing a power line. The SES emphasized that the level of mine danger in Kharkiv region remains extremely high.

09.09.23, 14:28 • 315211 views

