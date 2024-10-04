The first cotton has grown in Ukraine: Kiper published photos

In the south of Odesa region, unique agro-technological research is underway to grow cotton on local soils. As of today, more than half of the boxes have already opened, indicating that they are ready for harvest. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

He specified that five varieties of cotton from Germany, the US and Turkey were planted in several locations in the region on plots ranging from 0.1 to 2.5 hectares.

"Despite the difficult climatic conditions, the preliminary results were encouraging: all the experimental plots showed sprouting, flowering and the first bolls of cotton.

As of today, more than half of the boxes have already opened, which indicates that we are ready to harvest," he adds.

According to Kiper, this project demonstrates the real prospects for growing cotton in Ukraine, opening up new opportunities for the development of agriculture in our region.

"I thank our farmers for their resilience and ingenuity, even in this difficult time!" Kiper summarized.