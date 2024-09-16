The fire has already covered almost 700 hectares: a large-scale forest fire is being extinguished in Poltava region for the second day
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers in Poltava region are battling a large forest fire that has covered 680 hectares. 57 train passengers and 7 local residents have been evacuated, and 411 rescuers and 67 pieces of equipment have been engaged.
A large-scale forest fire, which started on September 15, is being extinguished in Poltava Oblast. The total area covered by the fire is about 680 hectares. This is reported by UNN with reference to the regional department of the State Emergency Service.
Details
The total area covered by the fire is about 680 hectares. Currently, dry vegetation and forest litter are burning on an area of about 70 hectares
Rescuers evacuated 57 passengers of the Poltava-Kobeliaky electric train. Local authorities evacuated 7 residents of the village of Mankivka.
A total of 411 personnel and 67 pieces of equipment were engaged in extinguishing the fire.
Preliminary, the fire damaged private houses and buildings, the number of damaged buildings is being established
Addendum
The Ministry of Environment noted that the fire started on September 15 at about 16.40 on the territory of the forest fund of the Malopereshchepynske forestry and other users. Due to extremely strong gusts of wind, the fire quickly spread to large areas, covering more than 500 hectares of forest.
The forces and means of the Poltava Forestry branch, the State Emergency Service, and fire trains were engaged to extinguish the fire. Firefighting lasted all night and is still ongoing
Recall
Yesterday, UNN reported a forest fire in Poltava region near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna.