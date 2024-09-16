ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Forest fire on 20 hectares in Cherkasy region continues for the second day

Forest fire on 20 hectares in Cherkasy region continues for the second day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13728 views

A forest litter fire is being extinguished in Verguny, Cherkasy region, over an area of 20 hectares. The fire was caused by careless handling of fire, which is subject to administrative and criminal liability.

A 20-hectare forest litter fire is being extinguished in Verguny, Cherkasy region, caused by careless handling of fire, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Since yesterday, the forest litter fire in Verguny has been extinguished. This disaster was caused by someone's careless handling of fire. The fire was localized on 20 hectares. The consequences are being clarified

- said the head of the RMA.

He also reminded us that burning dry grass, leaves, and the like is subject to both fines and criminal liability.

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, the report that forest litter had caught fire in the village of Verguny was received on September 15 at 12:40. Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire was reportedly spreading rapidly.

Rescuers fight large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: area of about 100 hectares16.09.24, 00:28 • 17034 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies

