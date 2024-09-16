Forest fire on 20 hectares in Cherkasy region continues for the second day

A 20-hectare forest litter fire is being extinguished in Verguny, Cherkasy region, caused by careless handling of fire, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Since yesterday, the forest litter fire in Verguny has been extinguished. This disaster was caused by someone's careless handling of fire. The fire was localized on 20 hectares. The consequences are being clarified - said the head of the RMA.

He also reminded us that burning dry grass, leaves, and the like is subject to both fines and criminal liability.

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, the report that forest litter had caught fire in the village of Verguny was received on September 15 at 12:40. Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire was reportedly spreading rapidly.

Rescuers fight large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: area of about 100 hectares