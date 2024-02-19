The final steps were coordinated: Ukraine holds another round of talks with Denmark on security agreement

Ukraine has held another round of talks with Denmark on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, and the Danish delegation was led by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lisbeth Zilmer-Jones.

"The interlocutors discussed specific thematic blocks of the bilateral document and coordinated the final steps in preparing the relevant agreement in order to sign it as soon as possible," the statement said.

