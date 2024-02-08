Ukraine and Denmark sign declaration on enhanced cooperation in healthcare

Ukraine and Denmark have signed a declaration of intent to strengthen cooperation in the healthcare sector. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

The document was signed during the working visit of Ms. Sophie Løde, Minister of the Interior and Health of Denmark. Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko emphasizes that the visit of Ms. Løde is very important for Kyiv

Today we signed a document that lays the foundation for further development of a sustainable medical partnership. We have identified the following key areas: improving access to health care, including primary health care, with a special focus on mental health, regulating the circulation of medicines and medical devices, and combating antimicrobial resistance - Lyashko summarized.

The signed declaration of intent provides for the exchange of experience between medical experts, cooperation with non-governmental organizations, including academic institutions, charitable organizations and civil society institutions, trainings, seminars and master classes, participation in conferences, etc.

In addition, Danish Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løde announced the transfer of 3,000 hearing aids to Ukraine.

The funds will be used to support Ukrainian soldiers who have lost their hearing as a result of injuries sustained in the war. The issue of hearing loss has become very relevant since the beginning of the full-scale war, because in such conditions the risks are much higher due to loud explosions and gunshots.

The Health Ministry said that the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Denmark also visited the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital. The event was attended by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

The Head of the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital and the Maria Elizabeth Hospital in Copenhagen shared their experience of cooperation initiated within the framework of the international medical partnership program.

It is noted that Ukrainian specialists undergo training and adopt the best international experience from colleagues from Denmark. Particular attention is paid to oncology, rehabilitation care, and the implementation of protocols according to EU standards.

Danish experts working in the field of pediatric physical rehabilitation conducted a series of online trainings for specialists of the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital and other Ukrainian hospitals. Joint work is underway to develop new modern areas of surgical care, namely combustiology, orthopedics and traumatology, and minimally invasive surgery. - the Ministry of Health explained.

The ministry adds that one of the important topics is mental health. Since the opening of the pediatric psychiatry department at the children's hospital, more than 1,000 young patients with mental health disorders have been treated.

The project of the Mental Health Center was developed taking into account the requirements of inclusiveness.

The Minister of Health of Ukraine and his German counterpart signed a joint declaration on strengthening cooperation between the countries in the field of public health, disease prevention, rehabilitation, mental health and modernization of health systems.