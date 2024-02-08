Ukraine and Denmark sign declaration on enhanced cooperation in healthcare

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102928 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130175 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172337 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169931 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276790 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177981 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167039 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245299 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102557 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92603 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89543 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100301 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43560 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230506 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255937 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241776 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9873 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130174 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104067 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104175 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120447 views
Actual
Ukraine and Denmark sign declaration on enhanced cooperation in healthcare

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32732 views

Ukraine and Denmark signed a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the healthcare sector, including improving access, regulating medicines, and combating antimicrobial resistance.

Ukraine and Denmark have signed a declaration of intent to strengthen cooperation in the healthcare sector. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details 

The document was signed during the working visit of Ms. Sophie Løde, Minister of the Interior and Health of Denmark. Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko emphasizes that the visit of Ms. Løde is very important for Kyiv

Today we signed a document that lays the foundation for further development of a sustainable medical partnership. We have identified the following key areas: improving access to health care, including primary health care, with a special focus on mental health, regulating the circulation of medicines and medical devices, and combating antimicrobial resistance

- Lyashko summarized.

The signed declaration of intent provides for the exchange of experience between medical experts, cooperation with non-governmental organizations, including academic institutions, charitable organizations and civil society institutions, trainings, seminars and master classes, participation in conferences, etc.

Ukraine has received 350 thousand doses of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccine - Ministry of Health26.01.24, 14:15 • 21292 views

In addition, Danish Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løde announced the transfer of 3,000 hearing aids to Ukraine.

The funds will be used to support Ukrainian soldiers who have lost their hearing as a result of injuries sustained in the war. The issue of hearing loss has become very relevant since the beginning of the full-scale war, because in such conditions the risks  are much higher due to loud explosions and gunshots. 

Addendum

The Health Ministry said that the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Denmark also visited the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital. The event was attended by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. 

The Head of the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital and the Maria Elizabeth Hospital in Copenhagen shared their experience of cooperation initiated within the framework of the international medical partnership program.

It is noted that Ukrainian specialists undergo training and adopt the best international experience from colleagues from Denmark. Particular attention is paid to oncology, rehabilitation care, and the implementation of protocols according to EU standards. 

Danish experts working in the field of pediatric physical rehabilitation conducted a series of online trainings for specialists of the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital and other Ukrainian hospitals. Joint work is underway to develop new modern areas of surgical care, namely combustiology, orthopedics and traumatology, and minimally invasive surgery.  

- the Ministry of Health explained.

The ministry adds that one of the important topics is mental health. Since the opening of the pediatric psychiatry department at the children's hospital, more than 1,000 young patients with mental health disorders have been treated.

The project of the Mental Health Center was developed taking into account the requirements of inclusiveness. 

Recall

The Minister of Health of Ukraine and his German counterpart signed a joint declaration on strengthening cooperation between the countries in the field of public health, disease prevention, rehabilitation, mental health and modernization of health systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsKyivHealth

