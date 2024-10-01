KSRIFE expertise became the basis for the transfer of two billion to the state from a company associated with 1xBet

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 98453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172863 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140974 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144955 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184963 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112135 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175223 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

KSRIFE expertise became the basis for the transfer of two billion to the state from a company associated with 1xBet

KSRIFE expertise became the basis for the transfer of two billion to the state from a company associated with 1xBet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12066 views

Based on examinations conducted by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the assets of a sanctioned non-resident company associated with a Russian bookmaker were transferred to the state.

Based on examinations conducted by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the assets of a sanctioned non-resident company associated with a Russian bookmaker were transferred to the state. This was reported by Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, UNN reports.

It is noted that based on the court decision, the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes recovered securities, bank accounts and interest from the management of such assets from Sia Royal Pay Europe for a total amount of about two billion hryvnias.

"During the investigation, SBI officers under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office together with the SBU, based on forensic examinations  conducted by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, documented the connection of the non-resident company Sia Royal Pay Europe with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet, represented in Ukraine by Tvoya Betting Company LLC, and other companies and individuals whose actions are detrimental to the national interests and national security of our country under the martial law regime," the statement reads.

Also, the Kyiv City Council reminded that Sia Royal Pay Europe was sanctioned for five years and Your Betting Company LLC was sanctioned for 50 years.

Losses of almost five million hryvnias - thanks to the expertise of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the heads of a utility company who wanted to "launder" money in procurement were identified in Kyiv08.05.24, 17:12 • 15190 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising