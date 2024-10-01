KSRIFE expertise became the basis for the transfer of two billion to the state from a company associated with 1xBet

Based on examinations conducted by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the assets of a sanctioned non-resident company associated with a Russian bookmaker were transferred to the state. This was reported by Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, UNN reports.

It is noted that based on the court decision, the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes recovered securities, bank accounts and interest from the management of such assets from Sia Royal Pay Europe for a total amount of about two billion hryvnias.

"During the investigation, SBI officers under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office together with the SBU, based on forensic examinations conducted by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, documented the connection of the non-resident company Sia Royal Pay Europe with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet, represented in Ukraine by Tvoya Betting Company LLC, and other companies and individuals whose actions are detrimental to the national interests and national security of our country under the martial law regime," the statement reads.

Also, the Kyiv City Council reminded that Sia Royal Pay Europe was sanctioned for five years and Your Betting Company LLC was sanctioned for 50 years.

