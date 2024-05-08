Losses of almost five million hryvnias - thanks to the expertise of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the heads of a utility company who wanted to "launder" money in procurement were identified in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a municipal non-profit enterprise purchased low-quality services worth five million hryvnias. Most of the funds received by the winner of the tender were withdrawn to the account of a fictitious company. This is reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, the BES detectives together with the Cyberpolice operatives established that officials of one of Kyiv's municipal non-profit enterprises announced two public tenders for the purchase of services for the production of training videos and a phone application.

The total cost of the procurement was UAH 5.1 million. The company that won the tender is related to the officials of this utility company.

"Subsequently, the officials, abusing their official position, signed certificates of completion before the actual provision of services. However, the services and materials provided later did not meet the technical requirements specified in the contract. After signing the certificates, the winning company returned part of the funds to the POC's account, and transferred UAH 4.5 million to the account of another company with signs of fictitiousness for allegedly providing video production services. In fact, these services were not provided." - said the BES.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, a number of investigative actions were taken, an analytical product was created, and a forensic economic examination was conducted and obtained by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, which confirmed the losses in the amount of UAH 4.9 million.

The suspects were served a notice of suspicion.

