Losses of almost five million hryvnias - thanks to the expertise of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the heads of a utility company who wanted to "launder" money in procurement were identified in Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75092 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105895 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148826 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152989 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173921 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165200 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45240 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40206 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34173 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58610 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52679 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249557 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225465 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75092 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52679 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58610 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112738 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113647 views
Actual
Losses of almost five million hryvnias - thanks to the expertise of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the heads of a utility company who wanted to "launder" money in procurement were identified in Kyiv

Losses of almost five million hryvnias - thanks to the expertise of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the heads of a utility company who wanted to "launder" money in procurement were identified in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15194 views

The managers of a utility company caused losses of almost UAH 5 million by purchasing low-quality services. Most of the funds received by the winner of the tender they announced were transferred to the account of a fictitious company.

In Kyiv, a municipal non-profit enterprise purchased low-quality services worth five million hryvnias. Most of the funds received by the winner of the tender were withdrawn to the account of a fictitious company. This is reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, the BES detectives together with the Cyberpolice operatives established that officials of one of Kyiv's municipal non-profit enterprises announced two public tenders for the purchase of services for the production of training videos and a phone application. 

The total cost of the procurement was UAH 5.1 million. The company that won the tender is related to the officials of this utility company. 

"Subsequently, the officials, abusing their official position, signed certificates of completion before the actual provision of services. However, the services and materials provided later did not meet the technical requirements specified in the contract. After signing the certificates, the winning company returned part of the funds to the POC's account, and transferred UAH 4.5 million to the account of another company with signs of fictitiousness for allegedly providing video production services. In fact, these services were not provided."  - said the BES. 

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, a number of investigative actions were taken, an analytical product was created, and a forensic economic examination was conducted and obtained by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, which confirmed the losses in the amount of UAH 4.9 million.

The suspects were served a notice of suspicion.

People's Deputies summoned BES Head Perkhun to the Rada: what is known08.05.24, 13:49 • 16580 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising