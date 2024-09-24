ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The expert hinted that the ARMA is “stealing” money, and no one is responsible for this

The expert hinted that the ARMA is “stealing” money, and no one is responsible for this

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114713 views

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta suggests that ARMA is not complying with court decisions to return €455,500 to BNK-Ukraine LLC because the funds have “disappeared.” ARMA is accused of ineffective asset management and inaction.

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta has hinted that the Asset Development and Management Agency (ARMA) does not comply with court decisions and does not return 455,500 to the liquidator of BNK-Ukraine LLC, because these funds have already "disappeared". He expressed this opinion in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Context

Recently, the ARMA has been involved in another scandal. This time, it became known that the agency has not returned 455,500 euros (almost 22 million hryvnias) to BNK-Ukraine LLC, which is in the process of bankruptcy and liquidation, for more than a year. The head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, refused to return the funds to the liquidator of the LLC with accrued interest, which led the latter to go to court. ARMA lost in the courts of first and appellate instance and appealed to the Supreme Court. After the court's decision came into force, the liquidator received two court orders, pursuant to which the State Treasury Service froze ARMA's accounts.

Once again, we see the same mosaic circle in which the ARMA is acting absolutely criminally, contrary to the legislation that defines its tasks and activities. And this is not the first time that ARMA has actually stolen money. And what gets to ARMA disappears somewhere. Surprisingly, no one is responsible for this. This is a crime of the authorities

- Shabovta said.

In his opinion, the ARMA was originally created for such crimes, and this cannot happen in any civilized state.

ARMA is a large criminal group for which laws are nothing. ARMA is "covered" by officials, and the floor on which these officials are located is very high

- said the expert.

Add

Recently, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and its head, Olena Duma, have been frequently involved in scandals about ineffective management of seized assets or inaction.

For example, the ARMA was in the spotlight because of the loss of the Royal Romance yacht, which belonged to former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspect in high treason. Despite the yacht's arrest by a Croatian court and its transfer to Ukraine for sale, ARMA has not been able to sell the asset in two years.

After researching the topic, we found out that the main delay with the sale of the yacht of the traitorous ex-MP arose because the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, had been preparing amendments to the legislation on the sale of foreign assets for almost six months. At the same time, at the time of her appointment to the ARMA, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had already prepared a draft of the changes, but Duma categorically rejected it.

In this regard, the ARMA only launched a tender on March 20, 2024, to select a seller to sell the yacht, and a month later it finally selected the winner. It is worth noting that the selection of the winner took place a month before the expiration of the maximum period of seizure of this asset, which made its sale virtually impossible.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believesthat ARMA head Olena Duma acted in Medvedchuk's interests by delaying the sale of his yacht. He has even filed with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police of Ukraine alleging that Duma committed crimes, including in the case of the yacht.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

