The European Court of Auditors estimates 1.5 billion euros as insufficient for the EU's defense needs

The EU needs to improve its defense industry program. This is reported by the European Court of Auditors, UNN reports.

Details

The European Court of Auditors has called for improvements to the European Defense Industry Program and a better balance between political goals, budget and timelines.

The report notes that the planned spending of 1.5 billion euros may not meet the ambitious goals of strengthening the EU's defense capabilities and supporting Ukraine.

The auditors emphasized the risks of insufficient funding and called for strengthening the program's accountability mechanisms, as effective implementation depends on the cooperation of member states. The program also provides for the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

