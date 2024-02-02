The European Commission has delayed the start of Ukraine's EU accession review, so Ukraine's "third victory" may be postponed

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101772 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128468 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129698 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171213 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275388 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177810 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244135 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101435 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84395 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81024 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93359 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275388 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229352 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240704 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1984 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128468 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103627 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120082 views
The European Commission has delayed the start of Ukraine's EU accession review, so Ukraine's "third victory" may be postponed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24171 views

EU leaders unanimously approved the bloc's financial assistance to Ukraine and overcame another veto threat from Hungary, but the accession process is still slowed down as member states remain wary of too rapid an enlargement.

The financial assistance agreement announced this week is the second victory for the EU after the political decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in December 2023. However, Ukraine's accession process may be further slowed down. According to Euractiv, the EU Commission has started the process of verifying Ukraine's accession to the EU later, and the threat of a veto by Hungary may still put pressure on future decisions of the European Union, UNN reports .

Details

For Kyiv, Thursday's bailout agreement is the second EU victory out of three after the political decision in December to start accession talks.

- the publication writes.

For European Council President Charles Michel, however, the quick deal was also a personal victory, after he had come under criticism for the way he was doing his job. The confirmation of the quick deal came after a small group of EU leaders - in different groups - prepared an acceptable text before the official summit and convinced Orban to override his veto on the funding package, the newspaper recalls.

Kuleba assures that additional US funding for Ukraine will be approved, despite attempts to sow discouragement02.02.24, 02:05 • 35360 views

But it is not yet a complete success.

Hungary's veto threat may yet influence future EU decisions on Ukraine or  other issues - Orban remains committed to one thing: a fundamentally different understanding of the war in Ukraine than the other 26 EU member states, as he repeated during the talks themselves.

Ukraine's accession process may also be slowed down for the time being, as member states also remain cautious about enlarging the EU too quickly.

It is important to note that the European Commission has started the process of verifying Ukraine's accession to the EU late. Why the process did not start in December, as expected, was surprising to some EU member states, Euractiv writes.

Thus, the publication suggests that Ukraine's desired third victory is unlikely to happen before the March EU summit.

AddendumAddendum

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded EU leaders that the goal of one million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine should be achieved by March. However, no agreement has yet been reached on reforming the weapons stockpile to supply Ukraine with additional weapons.

Yermak discussed with Sullivan the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine02.02.24, 10:35 • 30118 views

 In order to deter and push back Russian troops, Ukraine needs more military assistance from the West.

Signal to Washington

The agreement on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine also sends an important signal to Washington, the newspaper writes. The US Congress has not yet agreed to increase its own funding for Ukraine, as it is still considering President Joe Biden's request for an additional $61 billion.

The October 2023 request, which also includes funds for Israel, was blocked due to US Republicans' insistence that it be linked to a change in immigration policy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that she hoped the EU's move would inspire the United States to follow suit.

This will be an encouragement for the United States to do its fair share

- she said after the decision.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the bloc's approval of €50 billion in aid to Ukraine during a phone conversation with von der Leyen, the White House reports.

Biden welcomed the "significant financial assistance package" that will "significantly help Ukraine as they continue to fight Russian aggression

- National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

U.S. Democrats also announced that next week the U.S. Senate will vote on a border security package that will unblock vital aid to Ukraine.

Recall

All 27 leaders of the European Union member states agreed on an additional package of support for Ukraine amounting to 50 billion euros within the EU budget.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European politicians to unite in creating a separate aid fund - at least 5 billion euros a year

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to appeal to Congress to support Ukraine; inaction could bring Putin a victory.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that the U.S. Congress will vote for additional assistance to Ukraine, given its role in Ukraine's defense and prosperity.

State Department on Putin's statement on buffer zone: Russia could start by demilitarizing parts of Ukraine where Russian troops are currently stationed02.02.24, 10:55 • 52221 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

