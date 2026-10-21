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EU is preparing a package of sanctions against Russia for November - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

EU ambassadors are considering new sanctions against Russia, which are planned to be adopted in November. The restrictions may affect businesspeople, 105 organizations, and exports.

EU is preparing a package of sanctions against Russia for November - report

The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is planned to be adopted in November, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported on October 21, UNN writes.

Details

EU ambassadors are discussing additional sanctions against Russia today, which are to be adopted in November

- the journalist wrote on X.

According to him, these include:

  • "12 Russian businesspeople/entrepreneurs";
    • "105 entities, mostly Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as companies in China and the UAE";
      • "export restrictions for Russian companies".

        Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia21.10.26, 11:17 • 1326 views

        Julia Shramko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Sanctions
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