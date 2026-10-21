EU is preparing a package of sanctions against Russia for November - report

The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is planned to be adopted in November, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported on October 21, UNN writes.

Details

EU ambassadors are discussing additional sanctions against Russia today, which are to be adopted in November - the journalist wrote on X.

According to him, these include:

"12 Russian businesspeople/entrepreneurs";

"105 entities, mostly Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as companies in China and the UAE";

"export restrictions for Russian companies".

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