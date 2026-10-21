EU is preparing a package of sanctions against Russia for November - report
Kyiv • UNN
EU ambassadors are considering new sanctions against Russia, which are planned to be adopted in November. The restrictions may affect businesspeople, 105 organizations, and exports.
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is planned to be adopted in November, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported on October 21, UNN writes.
Details
EU ambassadors are discussing additional sanctions against Russia today, which are to be adopted in November
According to him, these include:
- "12 Russian businesspeople/entrepreneurs";
- "105 entities, mostly Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as companies in China and the UAE";
- "export restrictions for Russian companies".
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