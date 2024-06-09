The enemy today hit the Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times with dragons: there is damage

The Russian army today, June 9, hit 15 times with the help of drones on the Nikopol District of the Dnipropetrovsk region. There were no injuries, including damage to infrastructure facilities, high-rise buildings and a store. this was announced by the chairman of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

As Lysak pointed out, the Russians mercilessly hit the Nikopol Region all day. There were no casualties.

15 times hit by kamikaze drones. They fired twice from heavy artillery.

Among the mutilated in Nikopol itself are two infrastructure facilities and the same number of private homes.

Enemy strikes, according to the head of the RMA, also hit a high-rise building, an outbuilding and a power line.

Chervonogrigorevskaya and Mirovskaya communities also got it. There is a broken grocery store, a private house, a garage, an outbuilding. And also-6 solar panels.

