Russian strike on Kharkiv: the enemy hit between houses, without injuries

During the enemy Kabom strike on Kharkiv, the Russians hit an open area between private houses. At the moment, no information about the victims has been received. Private homes and cars were damaged. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

According to updated data, the invaders hit an open area between private houses. at the moment - no injuries Sinegubov wrote.

According to him, as a result of the Russian strike, private houses and cars were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army on Sunday, June 9, struck Kabompo Kharkiv. hit the area of private residential development in Kharkiv.