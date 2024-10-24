Russian attack on Kupyansk was allegedly thermobaric: 11 injured, a woman died
Kyiv • UNN
A 73-year-old woman died as a result of hostile shelling of Kupyansk with a thermobaric munition. The total number of casualties reached 11, including 8 women and 3 men.
As a result of the shelling of Kupyansk by Russian troops, preliminary, a 73-year-old woman was killed by a thermobaric munition, the number of injured increased to 11 people, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"According to the updated data, a 73-year-old woman died as a result of hostile shelling of Kupyansk. Earlier, the wounded woman was hospitalized but could not be saved. The number of casualties increased to 11. Among them are 8 women and 3 men," noted Colonel Syniehubov.
According to him, "the enemy used a thermobaric munition RSAB-1500".
AddendumAddendum
According to the investigation, on October 24, at about 10 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on Kupyansk. An aerial munition hit near a store in a local market.