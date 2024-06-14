The enemy shelled a recreation area in Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region in the morning: a fire broke out

Russian troops shelled the recreational area of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, this morning, causing a fire in wooden houses, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning the enemy shelled the recreational area of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region. The shelling was carried out from the temporarily occupied Kinburn Peninsula. A fire broke out in wooden houses," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

The firefighters promptly extinguished the fire.

There was no information about the victims.

For reference

