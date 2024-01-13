The enemy on the TOT bypasses children's sections and looks for informants among teenagers

Russians raided children's sports clubs operating in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, looking for informants among teenagers. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the teenagers were allegedly interviewed about the training conditions, but in fact they were looking for disloyal families. In particular, the teenagers were urged to report "suspicious persons," that is, to inform on classmates and neighbors.

The enemy is trying to pit young athletes against their peers in order to isolate a separate group and unite them around their ideas. That is, it implements the principle of "divide and conquer, - the statement said.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the occupiers do not give up hope to enroll students in their pseudo-universities. In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians have created fake universities on the basis of seized premises of Ukrainian universities.

