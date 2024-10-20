The enemy lost 1340 troops and 12 tanks over the day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on enemy losses over the day. The total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war have reached 678,520 people, 9,047 tanks and 1,811 armored vehicles.
The enemy lost 1340 soldiers in one day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to October 20, 24:
- Personnel: 678 520 (+1340).
- Tanks: 9047 (+12).
- Armored combat vehicles: 18111 (+39).
- Artillery systems: 19565 (+17).
- RSVP: 1232.
- Air defense means: 978.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 17287 (+57).
- Cruise missiles: 2624 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26987 (+41).
- Special equipment: 3476 (+3).
