The enemy in the TOT threatens to seize agricultural machinery from farmers who have not received Russian documents
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region threaten to confiscate agricultural machinery from farmers without Russian documents. Farmers are offered to re-register their equipment and obtain a Russian passport, otherwise their equipment will be seized and leased to more "loyal" farmers.
Russians have begun "preparations" for the agricultural season in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region. They threaten to seize agricultural machinery from farmers who have not received Russian documents. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .
Details
The "state technical supervision" - a fake structure that inspects machinery - has started working in the region. The occupation administration has already informed the villagers that unregistered machinery will be confiscated.
However, in order to re-register the vehicle, it is necessary not only to pass the technical inspection, but also to obtain a Russian driver's license. For this purpose, you need a Russian passport. Thus, the farmer must obtain Russian citizenship, otherwise the equipment will be confiscated,
It is noted that at the same time, Russians lease the seized equipment to other "more loyal" farmers. That is, they pay for loyalty with stolen cars.
Recall
The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are planning to allow Internet connection only to those residents who have received a Russian passport.
