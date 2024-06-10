Enemy hit residential areas in Kherson today, there was a fire - State Emergency Service

Russian troops today struck residential areas of Kherson, causing a fire in a residential building, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the enemy again attacked residential areas of Kherson. after the ammunition hit, a residential building caught fire," the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers, as indicated, arrived on call and quickly extinguished the fire.

recall

Kherson was again under enemy attack today, explosions heard in the city center were reported by the chairman of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.