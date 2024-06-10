ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Enemy hit residential areas in Kherson today, there was a fire - State Emergency Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19990 views

The enemy struck a residential area of Kherson, causing a fire in a residential building, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Russian troops today struck residential areas of Kherson, causing a fire in a residential building, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the enemy again attacked residential areas of Kherson. after the ammunition hit, a residential building caught fire," the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers, as indicated, arrived on call and quickly extinguished the fire.

recall

Kherson was again under enemy attack today, explosions heard in the city center were reported by the chairman of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

