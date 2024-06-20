The enemy fired cluster munitions at a village in the Donetsk region: three dead, among the wounded - a teenager

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16523 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 151299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146771 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160008 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246056 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152566 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370982 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183442 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150006 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 151301 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127634 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146772 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139800 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160009 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12438 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13647 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17703 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18866 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36129 views
The enemy fired cluster munitions at a village in the Donetsk region: three dead, among the wounded - a teenager

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22162 views

Russian troops fired cluster munitions at a village in the Donetsk region, killing 3 people and injuring 3 others, including a teenager.

The enemy fired cluster munitions at a village in the Donetsk region: three dead, among the wounded - a teenager

Russian troops  today, on June 20, fired cluster munitions at the village of  Luxury in the Donetsk region, killing three people.  in total, as a result of today's shelling in the north of Donetsk Region, 4 people were killed and 4 were injured. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN

In the afternoon, the enemy fired cluster munitions at the luxurious Ilinovskaya community - three people were killed and three were wounded. Among the wounded is a teenager born in 2009

Filashkin wrote. 

Addition 

In addition, in the morning, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Konstantinovka -  one  person was killed and another was injured. 1 House was completely destroyed, and 3 more were damaged.

As the chairman of the RMA noted, it is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region. Therefore, he once again called on residents to evacuate. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91