The enemy fired cluster munitions at a village in the Donetsk region: three dead, among the wounded - a teenager

Russian troops today, on June 20, fired cluster munitions at the village of Luxury in the Donetsk region, killing three people. in total, as a result of today's shelling in the north of Donetsk Region, 4 people were killed and 4 were injured. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

In the afternoon, the enemy fired cluster munitions at the luxurious Ilinovskaya community - three people were killed and three were wounded. Among the wounded is a teenager born in 2009 Filashkin wrote.

Addition

In addition, in the morning, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Konstantinovka - one person was killed and another was injured. 1 House was completely destroyed, and 3 more were damaged.

As the chairman of the RMA noted, it is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region. Therefore, he once again called on residents to evacuate.