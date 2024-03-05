The enemy does not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse - Ihnat

The occupiers do not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse, so they use single missiles to strike Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

If the enemy could use missiles en masse, it would do so. They do not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse. They have a specific purpose - to hit an object. These missiles are sent from tactical aircraft. When strategic aircraft are firing, dozens of missiles are flying. This is a completely different attack, the purpose of which is to hit the objects that the enemy sets as its target - Ihnat said when asked why the enemy has recently been using single missiles to strike Ukraine.

Addendum

For the first time, experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have examined the wreckage of X-69 missiles that the enemy has begun using to strike Ukraine. "The X-69 is a modified version of the X-59 missile.

"The X-69 air-launched missile is the result of the X-59MK2 modification; it can be launched from fighters and bombers, and the range of carrier aircraft is extensive. The enemy began using this type of weapon on a more massive scale on the territory of Ukraine in 2023. A characteristic feature of the X-69 is the square cross-section of the hull. In addition, the modified version has changed the range, flight speed, and warhead.

A mandatory stage of the expert study will be the analysis of the materials of the missile body, as well as a specific foil placed under the outer skin of the warhead, which is likely to allow the missile to be airborne when hit by striking elements or any other high-speed elements," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

