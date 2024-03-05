The enemy does not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse - Ihnat

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22743 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238471 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182808 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225438 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250299 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156191 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371872 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26739 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 79013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 238254 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191023 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208961 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15153 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23740 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24052 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50507 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58012 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy does not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21110 views

The enemy does not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles for their massive use, so it uses single missiles to strike targets in Ukraine.

The enemy does not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse - Ihnat

The occupiers do not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse, so they use single missiles to strike Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

If the enemy could use missiles en masse, it would do so. They do not have enough X-59 and X-31 missiles to use them en masse. They have a specific purpose - to hit an object. These missiles are sent from tactical aircraft. When strategic aircraft are firing, dozens of missiles are flying. This is a completely different attack, the purpose of which is to hit the objects that the enemy sets as its target

- Ihnat said when asked why the enemy has recently been using single missiles to strike Ukraine.

Addendum

For the first time, experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have examined the wreckage of X-69 missiles that the enemy has begun using to strike Ukraine. "The X-69 is a modified version of the X-59 missile.

"The X-69 air-launched missile is the result of the X-59MK2 modification; it can be launched from fighters and bombers, and the range of carrier aircraft is extensive. The enemy began using this type of weapon on a more massive scale on the territory of Ukraine in 2023. A characteristic feature of the X-69 is the square cross-section of the hull. In addition, the modified version has changed the range, flight speed, and warhead.

A mandatory stage of the expert study will be the analysis of the materials of the missile body, as well as a specific foil placed under the outer skin of the warhead, which is likely to allow the missile to be airborne when hit by striking elements or any other high-speed elements," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

An enemy X-59 missile was shot down over Dniprovskyi district04.03.24, 15:43 • 24957 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14