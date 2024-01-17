The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Odesa region: Kiper about the night attack of the Russian Federation

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the night attack by Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

He said that there was a combined attack on Odesa region at night.

"We are in the center of Odesa. There are no military facilities nearby, civilians live here, which means that the enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Odesa region. Even during the New Year's holidays, the enemy is trying to create a mood in Odesa that does not reflect the reality," he said.

Kiper added that as a result of the damage to the heating network, 58 houses in Odesa are currently without heating. The repair work is expected to be completed within a day. In addition, one victim is still in hospital. His life is not in danger. Two more women continue to be treated at home, Kiper informs.

"All relevant services continue to work near the house that was damaged in the night attack. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime of Russians against civilians," he said.

